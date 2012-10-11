American Made in Arkansas: MFGpartners.net Brings Jobs Back to Arkansas

Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Companies across The Natural State are talking about a grassroots movement started by AMSN founder Don LaBelle, and the word is spreading fast according to the Industrial Leaders Group. Today, the machining parts marketplace (http://mfgpartners.net/machining-parts) announced its plans to go viral in effort to bring jobs back to Arkansas by utilizing the power of the Internet combined with the quality of US-made machined & fabricated parts and components produced from virtually any type of plastic or metal material.



The grassroots movement known nationwide as 'Buy American & Buy Local' started as an industrial revolution for today's manufacturers specializing in metal and plastic machining services (http://mfgpartners.net/plastic-machining-services) according to MFGpartners.net spokesman Jeremy Duncan. According to Mr. Duncan, the movement has expanded into Arkansas early October after several campaigns were launched by AMSN to reach out to companies in sourcing custom manufacturing services in and around the cities of Little Rock, Forth Smith, Pine Bluff, Springdale, North Little Rock, Fayetteville, Conway, Rogers, Jonesboro and Hot Springs.



“There is a reason the state of Arkansas is known as the Land of Opportunity, and that is its rich history in fighting for liberty and individual rights in local and national levels,” said Duncan. He added, “As the largest US-focused marketplace of metal fabrication services (http://mfgpartners.net/metal-fabrication-services) AMSN is pleased to gain the support of so many businesses in the Razorback State working together to bring back manufacturing jobs and prosperity for local communities, businesses and families that still believe in America and her fundamental principles of personal liberty, respect for the individual, equal of opportunity, popular consent and democratic values in conflict.”



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



