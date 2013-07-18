American Made Movie Post Screening Panel Includes Seegrid CEO Horbal

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Seegrid’s CEO, Anthony Horbal, will be a featured panelist at the American Made movie screening in Pittsburgh on July 23rd. American Made is a documentary film examining the factors contributing to the decline of the American manufacturing workforce and the integral role consumerism may play in getting the economy back on track. The documentary looks back on the glory days of U.S. manufacturing and also illustrates how technology and globalization have transformed the competitive landscape for companies doing business in America, as well as overseas. By revealing the successes of companies that have prospered, American Made shows the positive impact manufacturing jobs have on national and local economies.



Horbal noted, "Seegrid is proud to manufacture robotic industrial trucks…also called flexible AGVs, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We are committed to improving the U.S. economy by creating more jobs and delivering a product that helps other manufacturing companies operate with increased efficiency and productivity…making them more competitive."



Pittsburgh Regional Alliance Senior Communications Specialist, Phil Cynar, commented, “We’re delighted to include Seegrid CEO Anthony Horbal on the post-movie screening panel. One of Fast Company’s ‘Most Innovative Companies of 2013, Seegrid is an outstanding example of advanced manufacturing in Pittsburgh. The company has capitalized on the robotics expertise centered at Carnegie Mellon University and connected it with a regional workforce that has skill and capacity for making things. It was great news for the Pittsburgh region when Seegrid made the decision to do both R&D and manufacturing here for their robotic forklifts. By innovating and making product here, Seegrid sends a strong message to the world that Pittsburgh is a one-stop advanced manufacturing shop.”



"Pittsburgh's manufacturing and technology history makes the region a perfect fit for the American Made movie screening. Pittsburgh is home to leading high technology manufacturers and Seegrid is honored to be a part of the community," stated Horbal.



The by-invitation-only screening will be held in the Auditorium of 11 Stanwix St. in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday, July 23, 2013. The office of the Allegheny Conference, 11 Stanwix was once the world headquarters of Westinghouse Electric, a leading manufacturer with deep roots in the Pittsburgh region.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell, Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500