American Manufacturer Magline Supports Bill to Revitalize American Manufacturing

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Roy Blunt (R-MO) introduced the Revitalize American Manufacturing and Innovation Act of 2013, bipartisan legislation which would establish a Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NMI) to position the United States once again as the global leader in advanced manufacturing.



Based in Standish, Michigan, Magline is the leading manufacturer of aluminum hand trucks. Greg Ecker, President of Magline, commented. "As an innovative manufacturing company, Magline is pleased to support the Revitalize American Manufacturing and Innovation Act of 2013. In order to stay competitive globally, the United States must make manufacturing priority. Creating a network which revitalizes manufacturing innovation will strengthen the U.S. economy and generate higher-paying manufacturing jobs."



The bill would ensure that the U.S. can out-innovate the rest of the world while creating thousands of high-paying, high-tech manufacturing jobs. Brown and Blunt worked together to pass a bipartisan amendment to the Senate Budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2014 aimed at supporting the creation of a network of manufacturing innovation hubs.



“This is about providing the manufacturing infrastructure in this country to retain our competitive edge. Our bipartisan bill would also ensure that American workers, universities, and large and small manufacturers can out-compete and out-innovate the rest of the world,” Brown said. “We know that manufacturing has strong ripple effects on the rest of our economy and helped build America’s middle class. That is why I am glad to join Senator Blunt in introducing this bill which would create a Network of Manufacturing Innovation. The Revitalize American Manufacturing and Innovation Act of 2013 would ensure that we don’t cede our American leadership to countries that are racing to get ahead.”



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline will exhibit and present the award-winning CooLift at PACK EXPO 2013. The show is at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 23-25, 2013 located at booth #7457. Magline, Inc. will also be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Recently Magline was accepted into the as “Proud to Manufacture in Michigan Program” by the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (MMCT). Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209