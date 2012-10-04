American Movers Celebrates 96 Years of Service in New Jersey

Perth Amboy, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- The employees at American Movers are celebrating 96 years of serving New Jersey consumers. The company was founded in 1916 and has continued to provide excellent service to consumers throughout the Garden State and the surrounding areas. Their website provides helpful and informative content that helps people plan for a move or request information from the company.



The New Jersey moving company is a family owned and operated business with three generations of family members working in management and in the trucks. The company provides free in-home estimates which include shrink-wrapping sofas, couches and upholstered chairs to ensure they remain in perfect condition.



One of the things that has helped the company remain in business for nearly a century is their attention to detail and careful packing of personal property and fragile merchandise. Each truck is packed with extreme care so as to avoid damaging any furniture or other property.



The company’s chief executive officer said, “We pack everyone’s home as it were our own. We don’t want to damage anyone’s property so we’ll take a few extra minutes to ensure everything is as it should be.”



“I wholeheartedly recommend American Movers. They had my entire home moved in one day and everything was in place. The only thing we had to do was unpack all the boxes when we arrived at our new home. They are professionals in every sense of the word. They came highly recommended and now I know why!” – P. Evans



One of the biggest benefits of hiring a professional mover is there is no lifting on the part of the homeowner. Beds, sofas and refrigerators each weigh a considerable amount and its best left to men who are accustomed to lifting heavy objects. They can also be asked to perform all of the boxing for the homeowner which is a plus in a family where both parents work full-time.



About American Movers

Since 1916, American Movers, an award-winning New Jersey mover, has had three generations of family working hard to uphold the standard of quality and excellence that is our hallmark. Our long list of satisfied customers (see their testimonials) and global moving awards show that we care about being a company you would recommend -- much of our business comes from referrals.