American Movers Launches Special Moving Services

Perth Amboy, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Moving and storage specialist American Movers launches its specialized relocation-relevant services offered to the greater areas of New York and New Jersey. Standing as a certified innovator and leader in relocation and storage for almost a century, American Movers continues to provide revolutionary services not only in house moving but in corporate and business relocations as well, all in the form of its specialized services.



Senior citizens who need utter care and assistance in relocation can now avail American Mover’s senior citizen moving service for hassle-free transfer within the states or to retirement havens. The company encourages families that need to relocate sensitive items such as piano, pool table, antique furniture and art collections to avail of its special moving service to ensure the highest security and safety for all possessions. Businesses that also need to move expensive and sensitive equipment, such as laboratory equipment, factory machineries and installations, and books and library items are also guaranteed with the most professional service from American Mover’s team of highly trained officers and transportation staffs. Museums, antiquing enthusiasts and professional collectors are certain to receive the most appropriate service they need.



Among all the moving companies NYC American Movers is the only service provider that also specializes in mobile storage and junk removal. With its mobile storage, families and businesses no longer need to arrange multiple services and instead, have a mobile storage container directly pick up the items for storage and then have it delivered right away when already needed in the new location. This service saves more time and money compared to the need to rent a storage room and arrange pick up and transfer separately.



Not many professional movers also provide junk removal for full warehouses, garages, basements, attics and old apartments. This service allows families and businesses to dispose unwanted possessions without the hassle of cleaning up the mess.