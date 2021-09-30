American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT) shares over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by American National Group, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Galveston, TX based American National Group, Inc. provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.



On Aug. 9, 2021, American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT), and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE: BAMR; TSX:BAMR) announced they have entered into a merger agreement whereby Brookfield Reinsurance will acquire American National in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.1 billion. As part of the agreement, each issued and outstanding share of American National common stock will be converted into the right to receive $190.00 in cash at closing of the merger.



Those who are current investors in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



