American North Oil Announces Return of Edward Graff As Chief Executive Officer

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2012 -- Edward Graff is tapped to return as chief executive officer of Wisconsin-based American North Oil. Graff had spent the past three years leading American North Oil’s alternative energy sister company, American Energy Werks.



American North Oil’s executive board announced the move Monday, March 26, 2012, following a dismal third quarter dividend projection. Historically a strong portfolio performer, senior officials of the energy company remains optimistic for the future. “In directing my attention back to American North Oil,” said Graff, “I have high expectations… aware of some of the challenges that lie ahead of us.”



Graff, who will remain chairman of the board at American Energy Werks, will work in concert with longstanding chief financial officer Craig Lester to oversee its operations until a new CEO is named.



