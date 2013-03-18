American on Site Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

Molalla, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- American On Site is celebrating 10 years in the septic service industry. A spokesperson stated, "Recent surveys indicate 48 percent of homeowners are unaware of the routine maintenance required to keep their septic system in proper working order; in addition, 72 percent have no idea where their septic tank is located. These statistics have lead to millions of dollars in sewage system related damage each year to homes and lawns. We have been privy to this information for some time now, and we are determined to reduce these statistics."



Dave Bush, president of American On Site, confirmed, "Many homeowners don't know their septic tank. The tank is buried and forgotten, along with the rest of the system, until sewage is ankle deep in the basement or bubbles up in the yard. Then, the septic tank system is unfairly criticized for failing to do its job. How many people would buy an expensive car and never change the oil? Similarly, regular maintenance of your septic system is necessary to ensure its proper operation. Over time, the solids will just naturally build up in the septic tank. When the septic tank gets full, the solids can start to flow into the pipes leading to the drain field. The solid particles will really cause problems by not allowing the liquids to properly filter through the drain field. That is when the liquid starts backing up in the pipes and leads to slow drains or other problems."



"Regular septic tank pumping is the best preventive maintenance you can do for a septic system," Bush continued, "We can provide solutions to all our customers' portland septic system problems. Customers may feel free to visit our website to view a PDF from a Penn State professor regarding a septic tank pumping schedule comparing household size with the size of the tank."



About American On Site

Founded in 2003, American On Site has serviced the Willamette Valley area. They are proud to have been helping homeowners with all of their septic needs, providing the public with the best products, highest standards and quality service. They have 16 years experience in the industry and enjoy a well deserved reputation for customer service and quality work. Dave Bush, president of American On Site, has been running septic services for 6 years. Their company is registered with DEQ and CCB in inspections and installations and is certified in advantex, whitewater, pump replacements and a number of other services. They can handle any size job their customers may have.