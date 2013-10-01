American Packaging Chose Seegrid GT10 Tow Tractor for Safety

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- American Packaging, located in Story City, Iowa, utilize three Seegrid flexible AGVs robotic industrial trucks to transport material in their manufacturing plant. One Seegrid robot does the work of two associates.



The video described how Seegrid’s GT10 tow truck provides a unique way to combine efficiency with safety. American Packaging puts the GT10 to work by having the robot transport heavy materials needed for production. It transports material to the machine in a timely manner while taking the operator away from any potential hazards. Torrance Inc. of Des Moines, Iowa a Seegrid Distributor Partner, recommended that American Packaging add the GT10 tow tractor when they discovered one robot could do the work of two associates.



Chad Kellis, Major Account Manager, Torrance Inc. of Des Moines noted, “The combination of Torrance and Seegrid partnering with American Packaging has been fantastic.”



Bob Teuscher, Finishing Manager of American Packaging of Iowa commented, “My biggest challenge was to move the materials to the machines so we could print on them without adding additional labor costs. We chose to use robotic industrial trucks over manned equipment to automate the process.”



To view the video, go to: http://tinyurl.com/mu65wyo.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500