American Piano Restoration Adds Complete Square Grand Piano Restoration/Refinishing Services

American Piano Restoration is pleased to announce that they have recently added complete Square Grand Piano restoration and refinishing services. In addition, they are offering free piano pickup and delivery across the contiguous U.S. upon purchase of a piano restoration package for a limited time only. American Piano Restoration is a premiere specialist in Grand, Square Grand and Upright piano rebuilding, restoration, refinishing as well as piano sales.



The pianos built in the golden age of piano making melded exacting artistic craftsmanship and unparalleled musicality to create instruments of unmatched quality. More than a transitional instrument between the earlier Piano Forte and the modern piano, the Square Grand Piano was the most popular type of piano until the last part of the 19th century. Restoring these instruments requires highly skilled hands, eyes and ears, which is why American Piano Restoration has added Square Grand Piano restoration services to their impressive score of services.



“We are fortunate to have some of the world’s best craftsman, artisans and piano experts within our ranks, so we are able to offer this rare and exacting service to our clients across the country,” said an American Piano Restoration spokesperson.



American Piano Restoration offers world-class piano rebuilding, restoration and piano sales to clients ranging from professional musicians and cherished heirloom owners to institutions and churches. Specializing in restoration of Grand Pianos, Upright Pianos and Square grand Pianos, they have served clients with the most exacting standards nationwide.



With an understanding of the unique touch, look, and sound that each piano possesses, their piano rebuilding service artisans restore the original beauty and playability of each instrument. Their restoration packages include everything from piano case repair and refinishing, soundboard repair as well as bass and treble string replacement, to plate refinishing, bridge repair and installation of new pinblock and pins.



In addition, they provide keytop repair or replacement, damper replacement, hardware buffing and cleaning as well as logo stencil replacement. The piano is then meticulously tuned five times to ensure the utmost musicality.



Their piano refinishing services bring new life to any piano via original color restoration or finish in satin or polished black. The basic refinishing package includes refinishing and repair of the piano case, hardware cleaning and buffing, keytop repair/replacement, soundboard and plate cleaning, and hammer filing. They also offer a refinish only package. American Piano Restoration can also transform baby grand or grand pianos into a spectacular home entertainment center with an exciting acoustic CD-based player piano system.



A hallmark of their services is Nationwide White Glove Piano Moving, which includes residential pickup and delivery. While their regular rates are highly affordable, American Piano Restoration is offering free piano pickup and delivery across the contiguous U.S. upon purchase of a piano restoration package for a limited time only. American Piano Restoration also offers a wide choice of quality grand and baby grand pianos for sale, including such famous American piano brands as Steinway, Mason-Hamlin, Knabe, Chickering and others. For more information, please visit http://americanpianorestoration.com



