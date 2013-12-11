American Pop Idol Inks Deal with Global Public Relations and Marketing Agency

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- The Tara Thomas Agency represents brands, public figures, authors, movie directors and athletes. While Tara Thomas's rosters of clients are iconic, the powerful force behind the agency is legendary.



Legendary enough that Atlanta Pop Idol Jasmine Robinson, professionally known as QT Jazz has signed a public relations representation deal with the agency. The Tara Thomas Agency has already begun preparations of Branding and Marketing the certified pop idol in music, fashion and film to a global mainstream market.



QT Jazz's body of work is indisputably epic. With only eighteen years of age under her celebrated vocals and dancing shoes, the celebrities she has shared the studio and stage with are historically impressive. Having opened for and worked with Neyo, Monica, B.O.B, Mindless Behavior, Diggy Simmons , Jacob Latimore, Issa, Jawan Harris, TI, Tiny, Kandi, and Lil Wayne, to name a few has prepared Jasmine for a career with infinite accolades.



QT Jazz New single, "Heels Bags” featuring Baby Doll of The OMG Girlz, is currently demolishing the charts and digital download realm. Jazz delivers this smash single with confidence and the unlimited vocal range of an artist set for iconic longevity.



For More Information on QT Jazz contact The Thaimani Group (888) 810-7164 or twalameju@gmail.com. Also visit



http://wwww.qtjazz.com and http://wwww.TaraThomasAgency.com



Media Contact:

The Tara Thomas Agency

Tara Thomas

(812) 557-5957

TaraThomas@TaraThomasAgency.com