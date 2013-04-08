American Racing: Top Speed in Slow Motion

Gainesville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- American Racing presents Top Speed in Slow Motion. This new online video features the amazing power of a nitro-powered V-8, 8,000 horsepower Funny Car filmed at 1,000 frames per second. The sport of drag racing gets its close-up with the American Racing Funny Car, driven by two-time NHRA Funny Car World Champion Tony Pedregon, filmed in ultra-slow motion.



http://youtu.be/wHPpLZMLU6Q This short film was produced by Sweatpants Media; an innovative video production company known for its high adrenaline shoots.



About American Racing

American Racing Wheels has something for every Ride. They are at the forefront of wheel design and are one of the most sought after wheel brands on the market today. Offering everything from contemporary designs to wheels that compliment a classic car. http://www.americanracing.com



