San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCT), was announced concerning whether the takeover of American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust, Inc. by Ventas, Inc is unfair to (NASDAQ:HCT stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCT) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:HCT shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:HCT investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On June 2, 2014, Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) and American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCT) announced that the Boards of Directors of both companies have approved an agreement under which Ventas will acquire all of the outstanding shares of American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust, Inc. in a stock and cash transaction valued at $2.6 billion, or $11.33 per American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust, Inc. share.



However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ:HCT stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



On June 5, 2014, American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCT) shares closed at $10.98 per share.



Those who are current investors in American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCT) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com