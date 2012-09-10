American Realty Capital Trust Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) Investor Alert: Takeover Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in American Realty Capital Trust Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Realty Income Corporation to acquire American Realty Capital Trust Inc for a value of $12.21 per NASDAQ:ARCT share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:ARCT shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the American Realty Capital Trust Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) prior to September 6, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:ARCT shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of the American Realty Capital Trust Inc breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:ARCT investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On September 6, 2012, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) and American Realty Capital Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) announced that they have signed an agreement under which Realty Income Corporation will acquire all of the outstanding shares of American Realty Capital Trust in a transaction valued at approximately $2.95 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, American Realty Capital Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2874 Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) shares for each share of American Realty Capital Trust common stock that they own. Based on Realty Income's closing stock price of $42.48 on September 5, 2012, this consideration would be equivalent to $12.21 per NASDAQ: ARCT share.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:ARCT shares at $13.00 per share. Furthermore, American Realty Capital Trust’s financial performance improved lately. It reported that its annual Revenue skyrocketed from $5.55 million in 2008 to $129.12 million in 2011. Shares of American Realty Capital Trust Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) grew from as low as $10.23 per share to slithly below $12 per share on September 5, 2012.



Therefore, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NASDAQ:ARCT stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the American Realty Capital Trust Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in American Realty Capital Trust Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) and purchased their American Realty Capital Trust Inc shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



