American Retail Supply Is Offering Glass Shelves, Paper Bags, and Showcases

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- American Retail Supply has stamped its mark in the retailing industry, where they're associated with the provision of high-quality retail store products at affordable prices. The innovative company has, for decades, been providing clients with what they need to achieve successful store operations, and they have managed to gain traction in the industry for the same. Today, the supplier is proud to have an impressive range of items under its banner, such as security products, backroom supplies, store signage, marketing materials, gift cards, and much more. These items have been realized from high-quality materials, and clients are assured of excellent performance whenever they use them.



Speaking about their new COVID-19 products, the company's spokesperson commented, "It goes without saying that we're living in dire times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, business isn't as usual for everyone as social distance, and practicing high levels of hygiene are the norm of the day. In a bid to ensure that we play our part in beating this virus, we've come up with an impressive range of items to try and helpp. Some of the items we offer are Sneeze Guards, Floor Signs, Healthy Hygiene Labels. With these items, clients get educated on how to stay safe, and it turn, curbing the spread of the virus."



Individuals can now get glass shelves when they partner withAmerican Retail Supply. The company has, for years, offered an impressive range of glass shelves, which include 3-16" Tempered Glass Shelves, 3-8" Tempered Glass Shelves, and Glass Shelf Connectors & Accessories. These glass shelves are available in a variety of styles where clients can choose different shapes such as rounded corners, square corners as well as glass shelves with dime.



Talking about customization, the company's spokesperson said, "At American Retail Supply, we understand that different clients have varying needs for their stores. This is why we're always striving to be as flexible as possible to ensure that we address any demand that comes our way. To this effect, we provide customized products for various items that a client might need. Our team of designers and product experts is always at hand to ensure that one's needs get met and that the outcome is satisfaction. Regardless of the product you need to be customized, we'll work with you to ensure we fulfill your needs."



Clients can also buy showcases when they shop at American Retail Supply. The company carries with it a variety of showcases that are suitable for retail jewelry stores, apparel stores, museums, pet stores, outdoor sporting goods, and much more. These showcases come bearing different designs and have been made from top-grade materials to enhance reliability and durability. More details on the showcases can be found on the company's site.



About American Retail Supply

American Retail Supply is a well-known company specializing in the provision of wholesale products for clients in the retail industry. The company serves as the perfect partner for individuals looking for paper bags, security products, store fixtures, retail displays, and much more at cost-effective prices.