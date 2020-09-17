American Retail Supply Is Offering Kraft Paper Bags and Printed Tissue Paper

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2020 -- American Retail Supply has, for decades, been keeping businesses in the USA running by providing them with essential supplies at the lowest costs. The wholesaler has, through partnerships with leading brands, become the trusted outlet for authentic products. Today, American Retail Supply serves clients nationwide through its e-commerce store that makes shopping a walk in the park.



Speaking about factors that make them a vendor of choice, the company's spokesperson said, "We are a customer-centered business that takes pride in making every client happy. It is for this reason that all our employees are empowered to make your demands the topmost priority. As such, while you can find a supplier that beats us at the price of an item or two, our customer service is outstanding. Shopping with us is, therefore, an experience that you will love. This is made better with our rapid deliveries to all locations nationally."



It has become the norm for businesses to opt for environmentally friendly solutions when it comes to their packaging materials. American Retail Supply has been at the forefront of making this simpler to achieve as the store provides recycled kraft paper bags. These shopping bags check all the boxes for the budget-conscious buyer who considers the kraft paper bags price. American Retail Supply offers these bags in cases containing 250 bags in a selection of all popular sizes. Retailers also have the option of customizing these bags to make them more attractive.



Talking about what makes their collection of products unique, the company's spokesperson said, "At American Retail Supply, we offer more than a random collection of retail supplies. Instead, each category of product is selected by a team of product experts after intensive market research. This research involves an analysis of market trends and comparison of different products that are suited for a specific purpose. We then choose the best brands that meet the highest standards of quality and offer them to you. Our stock of products is equally ever-growing as we introduce new items as trends shift, and manufacturers get more creative."



There are many ways that retail stores can use printed tissue paper given its versatility and appeal as a packaging material. American Retail Supply understands this and has made it easier for retailers to buy printed tissue paper in bulk. A defining quality of printed tissue paper is that they come in elegant looking designs and colors that make them great for custom packages. American Retail Supply has hundreds of printed tissue paper designs, with retailers having the flexibility to choose a particular theme. The store further has its printed tissue paper in a variety of sizes to suit different needs.



About American Retail Supply

American Retail Supply is synonymous with retail store supplies in the USA, a niche market segment the wholesaler has focused on since the year 1970. The company today runs an e-commerce store that caters to all supply demands by retailers in the country.