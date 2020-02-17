American Retail Supply Is Providing Personalized Shopping Bags, and Other Retail Store Supplies Online

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- American Retail Supply is proud to be currently marking its 49th year in operation as a dedicated wholesale store for retail supplies in the United States. The consistency in delivering top-quality products that are complemented by top-notch customer services has seen the store become the most sought-after distributor by retailers from across the nation. American Retail Supply has further leveraged technology to be the ever-present supplies partner and exclusively serve its clients through its easy to use and super-efficient e-commerce store.



Talking about how they have remained at par with the latest market demands, the company's spokesperson commented, "The guiding light for our operations has always been based on in-depth market research and a grasp of the latest trends in the market. Therefore, before including any item in our inventory, we have a team of product experts evaluate it and give us the green light. This policy has seen us always maintain an extensive range of products that is relevant to your requirements and will complement your operations."



No retail store is ever complete without it having shopping bags, which are the most popular point-of-sale packaging solutions for walk-in customers. American Retail Supply has long taken this into account and gives retailers a platform where they can get custom plastic bags at the lowest prices. These personalized bags offer more value to a business as clients get to choose the type, thickness, size, color, and prints on the bag. The best part is that despite these extra features, American Retail Supply only charges a few pennies more than it would cost for unprinted bags.



Speaking about why more retailers should buy reusable grocery bags, the company spokesperson said, "The modern shopper is not only looking for a simple way to carry products bought from a store but a solution that can be used over and over. This has been propelled by the increased calls for environmentally sustainable solutions that will reduce waste produced by an individual. As a retailer, non-woven tote bags are a solution that you can never go wrong with, as not only are they sturdy but equally perfect for carrying an array of food products."



Besides packaging solutions, retailers have lots of other categories of products available at americanretailsupply.com to cater to their varied concerns. Primarily, all aspects have been taken into accountconsidered by the store right from general store supplies and in-store displays to loss prevention systems. American Retail Supply is also continually upgrading its inventory to include the latest products in the market, and retailers can always have the confidence to choose from numerous options. The icing on the cake for all clients who rely on the online store is the rapid processing and deliveries of all orders for guaranteed customer satisfaction.



American Retail Supply has established a reliable platform whereby retailers in the United States have the assurance of finding a massive inventory of products that have been selected to cater to their diverse demands.