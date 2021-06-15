American Retail Supply Offering Superior EAS Systems with Best Price Guarantee

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2021 -- Based out of Puyallup, American Retail Supply has a legacy of excellence in supporting retail stores' wholesale product requirements. The supplier brings to the table the largest variety, including, but not limited to, wholesale packaging, security products, merchant services, , store signage, price marking and backroom supplies, customer loyalty programs, gift cards. The products are backed by industry-leading client service, with a real live person to answer customer queries and deliver complete buying assistance. The supplier ensures quick and safe deliveries to all states of the US, including Hawaii and Alaska.



The spokesperson of American Retail Supply recently stated, "Since 1970, American Retail Supply continues to serve gift shop stores, apparel stores, convenience stores, jewelry stores, and pet stores across the US. We supply everything that retail stores require to run their business, profitably. Our product quality is exceptional with each product tested for safety, sustainability, and performance. We blend quality with prices, providing the best price guarantee across virtually all product categories. Specials are also provided because additional savings never hurt. Currently, we are offering $20 off on orders worth $100 or more.



With the pandemic being harsh on retailers, American Retail Supply comes to the rescue with a fine selection of COVID social distancing products. This includes sneeze guards in options, such as Flat Economy, Free Standing Break Down, Free Standing with Access Hole, and Free Standing Body Panel. They are designed to keep both, employees and customers out of harm's way. A variety of floor signs are readily available that can be placed strategically to help maintain a 6ft distance. With 1/8" acrylic, a temporary barrier can be easily created to prevent receptionists, pharmacists, cashiers, and other employees who come in direct contact with the public.



On checkpoint (EAS) antenna systems, the spokesperson stated, "EAS Security Systems are an integral part of the theft prevention measures for retailers, big and small. These systems deter thefts, bring down shoplifting losses, help get hold of thieves, boost impulse sales, and ensure a safe and pleasurable shopping environment. The reduced theft translates into more savings, pure and simple. The EAS systems involve applying small security tags to merchandise. It gets activated when shoplifters try to take stolen items through electronic sensors at the door.



American Retail Supply offers top quality EAS systems in three options to suit all needs."



American Retail Supply stocks Classic Range, Evolve iRange, and Evolve Exclusive Range. The Classic Range is the fundamental of all and perfect for stores with simple EAS security needs. Likewise, the Evolve iRange is ideal for stores with wide aisles and requires protecting small valuable items, including cosmetics, electronics, and jewelry. With discrete antennas, the Evolve Exclusive Range builds on the Evolve iRange to deliver holistic security solutions. The products are sourced from Checkpoint Systems, a trustworthy name in electronic surveillance systems.



About American Retail Supply

American Retail Supply is the leading B2B online marketplace for superior packaging products and other retail store supplies. The supplier offers the widest inventory of quality products to all types of retail stores US-wide. The products are backed by the best pricing and industry-leading client service. Presently, American Retail Supply is the top resource for high-qualityand low prices.



Contact Information:



American Retail Supply

16719 110th Ave E Suite A

Puyallup, WA 98374

Phone: 253-850-2247 / 1-800-426-5708

Email: info@americanretailsupply.com

Website: https://www.americanretailsupply.com/