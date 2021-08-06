American Retail Supply Offering Wholesale Printed Tissue Papers and Quality Gift Boxes with Lids 

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2021 -- American Retail Supply offers a large selection of wholesale products that support the operations of retail stores in the USA. The store's inventory is composed of products such as printed tissue papers, gift boxes with lids, pricing guns & tagging guns, paper bags, T-shirt bags, mannequins & forms, banners & posters, slatwall & wall panels, shopping bags, retail POS system & accessories, among others. At American Retail Supply, they not only supply products to retail store owners in the USA but, also Alaska and Hawaii, as they are headquartered in Puyallup, and have showrooms in Honolulu and Denver.



Answering a query, American Retail Supply's spokesperson commented, "On our platform, orders placed by 3 pm are mostly shipped before the end of the day. Even if the product you want to purchase is not available, we will deliver it at the specified time when it is finally available. When it comes to product delivery, we do well to keep our word on whatever time we assign to our customers as the date of delivery. You can also trust our amiable customer attendants to help you with any difficulties as regards placing an order".



At American Retail Supply, they provide printed tissue papers for various retail stores, including restaurants, gift shops, bakeries, jewelry stores, and apparel stores. Their printed tissue papers come in numerous styles and designs. They offer gold and silver printed tissue papers, which are appropriate for events with gold, silver, or copper color as their theme color. Gemstone sparkling tissue papers are also ideal for packing valuable gifts and jewelry, and on all occasions printed tissue papers suit every type of event.



Moreover, American Retail Supply's stock of printed tissue papers also includes pearl shiny tissue papers, which are proper for wrapping and packaging gifts. They also offer western theme tissue papers in various designs such as red brands western printed tissue paper, lasso & horseshoe printed tissue paper, and horse & foal print on tissue paper. Retail store owners who are on the verge to get wholesale printed tissue paper can therefore reach out to American Retail Supply.



The spokesperson further added, "We offer sturdy Hi Wall two-piece gift boxes & lids, which allows you select lids and folding base with multiple colors. These sophisticated gift boxes are more heavy-duty for packing exquisite and costly products, and their set-up lids are useable with various bases. A 4 by 4 lid is useable with a base of 4 by 4 by 3, 4 by 4 by 6 or 4 by 4 by 9. You can trust us to deliver several varieties of gift boxes & lids that will fit into your requirements".



Furthermore, American Retail Supply offers a wide variety of gift boxes with lids. These include white gift boxes with lids, black gift boxes with lids, red gift boxes with lids, and gold gift boxes with lids. Retail store owners can order gift box with lid by simply visiting the American Retail Supply website.



About American Retail Supply

American Retail Supply has been supplying retail store owners with items and products for their business needs since 1971. Customers can also place orders through their website, via email, phone call, or fax.



Contact Information:



American Retail Supply



16719 110th Ave E Ste A,

Puyallup, WA 98374

Phone 1: 253 850 2247

Phone 2: 800 426 5708



11440 East 56th Ave, Unit #125,

Denver, CO 80239

Phone: 303 295 1036



94-1388 Moaniani St. Unit #109,

Honolulu, HI 96797

Phone: 888 395 4888



Email: info@americanretailsupply.com

Website: https://www.americanretailsupply.com/