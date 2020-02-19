American Retail Supply Offers Clothing Tag Guns, Shelves and Security Tags

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- American Retail Supply has built a reputation for itself as one of the top suppliers of high-quality products for retailers who're looking to achieve success in their operations. Since its market inception in the year 1971, the company has developed an impressive product portfolio that addresses the various operational requirements of a retail store from packaging, display to security, and so on. Among the items they offer include point of sale computer systems, store fixtures, backroom supplies, store signage, marketing materials, etc. All these products meet the industry standards, with clients assured of top-notch customer care service when they buy from American Retail Supply.



Speaking about their offered solutions, the company's spokesperson commented, "The retail industry is one of the most popular industries in the world, as this industry plays a big role in the day-to-day livelihood of individuals. Customers go to retail stores to buy all kinds of items from clothes, food items, house fixtures, and much more. Thus, as a retailer, it's critical that you have all it takes to ensure you meet the demands of your customers when they visit you. At American Retail Supply, we strive to help retailers acquire the edge they need to ensure they satisfy their clients. Our products have been made to meet the needs of small retailers as well as big retail stores. Whether its electronic shelf labels or gift cards, you can trust that we'll address all your needs to the letter."



Retailers looking to order clothing tag gun will find American Retail Supply to be the perfect choice for this endeavor. The supplier has made ordering tag guns easy, as they provide clients with an online platform where they can shop from the comfort of their location. Clients can browse from the supplier's collection of tag guns, including TG Tacher V Standard Pistol Grip, TG Tacher II Fine Pistol Grip, and Standard Tagger Package among others. These clothing tag guns are suitable for tagging all kinds of clothes, and one can always expect excellent performance when they use these clothing tag guns.



Talking about security tags, the company's spokesperson added, "If you're looking for security tags, then you've come to the right place. At American Retail Supply, we understand that theft can be really damaging to one's business, leading to hefty losses and even closure of the store. This is why we offer a wide range of security tags to ensure that your store is theft-resistanttheft resistant. You can choose anything from Shark tag, Apparel Security; Ink Tag, Standard RF, Apparel Security; EAS RF Apparel Tag; EAS Multi-use RF Tag, etc. You can check out more of these items on our website."



One can also get more details on Gondola shelving prices when they visit the supplier's website. The supplier offers a variety of Gondola shelves at excellent prices, with clients assured of a hassle-free buying process. Products available in this category include Clear Sign Holder, Gondola Shelves; 14" x 36" Gondola shelf, 12" x 48" Gondola shelf, and 36" Add-on Wall Gondola Shelving Unit among others. These items come in varying sizes and designs, and one is sure to get value for their money.



About American Retail Supply

American Retail Supply is an industrial supplier of high-performance products that they provide to retailers across the US. The company is fast, reliable, and can be banked on to provide excellent customer care services.