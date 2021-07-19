American Retail Supply Offers Colored and Printed Tissue Paper in Hundreds of Designs and Styles

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2021 -- American Retail Supply offers the most comprehensive range of wholesale products for running the operations of any retail store. The wholesaler carries products ranging from bakery boxes and wine bags to paper bags, totes, clothing racks, and merchandisers. There are more than 400 stock varieties of gift-wrap tissue paper available with the wholesaler. At American Retail Supply, the retail store owners can now also find various colored and printed tissue paper. Such types include the most demanded Natural Kraft and White tissue paper.



In a recent media interview, the spokesperson of American Retail Supply shared, "If our customers are a retail store or e-commerce online business owners, looking to differentiate themselves and build brand equity, then we recommend them to use our new varieties of colored and printed tissue paper in their gift or luxury product packaging. It can provide a great shopping experience and brand association when their customers shop from them. We offer solid colored; gemstones patterned, botanical printed, precious metal-colored, animal printed, and polka-dotted varieties of tissue paper."



American Retail Supply has such experienced service specialists that can also develop custom tissue paper. These specialists do custom printing on different kinds of tissue paper and cater to business's needs. Custom tissue paper is a very economical tool to build one's brand that goes a long way with its customers. Store owners can quickly get their names or logos printed in the color of their choice on custom-printed wrapping paper. Apart from custom paper, the store owners can go for Eco-friendly brown and white tissue paper.



The spokesperson also revealed, "Our brown and white tissue paper has 50% post-industrial waste and 10% post-consumer waste, and it is manufactured in neutral PH-balanced ecosystem. One can view consistent fibers in our tissue paper while holding it up. The white tissue paper is versatile for packing, gift wrapping, craft, and storing certain collectibles. As far as bright-colored paper is concerned, we have more than 70 gorgeous shades and many size options to offer. Colored tissue paper is easy to flex, shape, fold, and glue for many purposes."



American Retail Supply's printed tissue paper is available in more than 150 designs. The user can choose any design for theme gift wrapping and packaging. Some popular printed paper designs are old and classy gold or silver printed patterns. There are also western, pearl shiny, and floral themes that look amazing. Most of the printed gift-wrap tissue paper comes in packs of 200 sheets per pack. American Retail Supply even supplies high-quality food service tissue paper that can go lightweight and heavy according to its customer preference.



About American Retail Supply

Be it custom plastic bags or 3D wall panels, American Retail Supply offers it all to retail store owners. The wholesaler carries various retail store items, including premium gift boxes, bows and ribbons, metal and wood display cases, display shelves and racks, and hangers and wall brackets. American Retail Supply almost ships the same day and even offers free delivery to some locations in the US.



