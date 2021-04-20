American Retail Supply Offers Cost-Effective Retail Products

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- American Retail Supply is a reputable wholesale shop that has been providing retail stores with the required products for their operations since the year 1970. They offer products such as paper bags, jewelry necklace displays, clothing racks & merchandise displays, At American Retail Supply, they also offer custom products, which are unique items that require specific materials or designs. Special Orders require a down payment of half of the order total.



American Retail Supply's spokesperson commented, "If your orders are available from our stock, it is very likely that they will be shipped on the same day. When it comes to delivery, many businesses would state or just say things that seem to be highly promising and assuring, but their plan actually is to handle your delivery later. At American Retail Supply, we are straightforward, and we keep our word, as we provide you with the delivery date for your order, and work towards meeting the specified date".



At American Retail Supply, they provide necklace displays to jewelers in different materials such as burlap, linen, velvet, and leather. They are available in various colors, including white, black, and cream. Black necklace displays are suitable for jewelry with lighter colors, while cream and white necklace displays are ideal for jewelry with darker colors. Furthermore, American Retail Supply offers various neck forms that are capable of holding one or many necklaces in one display. Some necklace displays are bust or padded. Retail store owners who are searching for where to purchase a jewelry necklace display can therefore get in touch with American Retail Supply.



The spokesperson further added, "There are high chances that you may require a custom printed paper bag for your customers if you run a retail store hosting trade show traffic or sell products at a craft fair or at an outdoor market. Most of our paper bags are manufactured in America. They are immensely environmental-friendly, lasting, and recyclable. As we have in the world over, great environmental concerns and consistent emphasis on waste control, paper bags are widely regarded as a perfect choice for the earth".



Furthermore, recycled natural kraft and brown paper bags are eco-friendly, as they are fully recyclable. They have twisted paper handles, and each case is usually packaged with 250 paper bags. American Retail Supply, they also provide other options for individuals with budget constraint. Thus, retailers who would like to order recycled natural kraft paper bags can contact American Retail Supply.



About American Retail Supply

American Retail Supply specializes in providing items and products that are useful and resourceful in helping retailers handle their business activities more productively. They offer retailers products such as paper shopping bags, and custom printed paper shopping bags. For quality paper bags, retailers can place their orders on American Retail Supply's website.



Contact Information:



American Retail Supply.



16719 110th Ave E Ste A,

Puyallup, WA 98374, United States.

Phone 1: 800 426 5708

Phone 2: 253 850 2247

Email: info@americanretailsupply.com

Web: https://www.americanretailsupply.com/