American Retail Supply Offers High-Quality Kraft Paper Bags and Gift Wraps

American Retail Supply is a company founded in the year 1971. The store has been growing since they opened with the vision of creating a place for retailers to buy anything that will enable them to run their stores efficiently. They offer an extensive stock of wholesale products that will help retailers run their retail stores. Also, they provide prompt delivery and absolutely the best customer service in the industry. They only choose the best brands that meet the highest standards of quality and offer them to clients.



The company spokesperson said, "By one bringing to their store electronic shelf labels, they get to have an instant advantage as they can get to make use of real-time pricing strategies for increased sales. With electronic shelf labels, one gets the power to remotely change the price of a label which gives them a competitive edge as they have at their fingertips a tool that will instantly capture the attention of shoppers. Furthermore, the adoption of electronic shelf labels also goes a long way in assisting one to monitor consumer behavior which is vital when formulating long-term plans for the operation of the store. To get one, clients can visit our website."



Get Kraft paper bags from American Retail Supply. They offer recycled natural Kraft and brown paper bags, which are 100 percent recycled. They also provide white shopping bags that are made with 90 percent post-consumer content and 10 percent post-industrial fibers. Both paper bags come with twisted paper handles and are sold in a package of 250 bags. The bags are available in various industries' popular sizes from Gem to Jumbo shoppers. They are customizable as clients can request a logo to be added to their recycled Kraft paper bags.



Responding to an inquiry on whether it is important to understand the floorplan of a store to display product on store shelving effectively, the company spokesperson said, "Yes, it is vital that one know the floorplan of the place that they own, rent or that they lease first. So, they should take the time to understand how they want to use the floor plan. There are three types of floorplans like the straight, angular, and loop. Among those, one only needs to pick one that best suits their requirements. For a straight floorplan, it is apt for stores wherein one sells goods such as groceries, angular is the best floorplan for selling apparel and a loop floorplan is apt if one intends to sell different types of commodities."



Offering gift-wrapping service in a store is a good idea. It could drive sales and take customer service to another level. At American Retail Supply, they provide a vast range of gift-wrapping papers. They have over 2,000 plus gift wrap designs to choose from. They are equally eye-catching and can be customized according to one's requirements. Their full reams gift wraps are 833 feet, half reams are 417 feet, and quarter reams are 208 feet. They are eco-friendly, thick, and some have cutting lines on the backside of the paper for easier use. So, buy bulk wrapping paper today from the company.



About American Retail Supply

American Retail Supply is a company with one of the most extensive inventories focused on meeting all retail store requirements.



Contact Details

American Retail Supply

16719 110th Ave E Ste A,

Puyallup, WA 98374

Telephone: 253-850-2247 or 800-426-5708

11440 East 56th Ave, Unit #125

Denver, CO 80239

Telephone: 303-295-1036



94-1388 Moaniani St. Unit #109

Honolulu, HI 96797

Telephone: 888-395-4888

Email: info@americanretailsupply.com

Website: https://www.americanretailsupply.com/