American Retail Supply Offers Pegboard Accessories, Kraft Paper Bags, and Price Tags to Retail Store Owners in the USA

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- American Retail Supply offers wide-ranging products that help retail store owners with their operations. The company's warehouses and showrooms are stocked with various products such as hangers & sizers, wall standards, shelves & systems, paper bags, display cases, pricing & tagging guns, retail POS systems and accessories, and more. Moreover, retail store owners can order products on American Retail Supply through phone calls, internet, email, fax, and in store at one of their locations. They are also allowed to order any quantity of items from their stock. American Retail Supply does charge customers a handling fee of $3.50 on all orders.



Responding to a query, American Retail Supply's spokesperson commented, "We deliver orders to our customers through a most affordable means. Most orders also are delivered using FedEx Ground in less than 24 hours. Kindly inform us if you require a special shipping method for your order. At American Retail Supply, your satisfaction is our first and primary concern. Right from one of our distribution centers in WA or CO, most of our products are shipped FOB except stated differently".



Pegboard accessories such as hooks, baskets, and brackets are essential in making a pegboard space appear organized and functional. Most pegboard accessories come in chrome color. Regardless of where the pegboard is installed, pegboard accessories are essential to put up products, parts, tools, information, and more. Some of these pegboard accessories include pegboard hooks, scanner hooks for pegboards, among others. At American Retail Supply, they provide two options of pegboard scanner hooks, which include 1-piece or 2-piece. The 1-piece features a solid piece of a metal hook that directly enters the pegboard. The 2-piece scanner hook, on the other hand, is a hook that is separated from the backplate that is connected to the pegboard. More so, both pegboard hooks are offered in various shapes, so they fit different functions.



The spokesperson further added, "Recycled natural kraft and brown paper bags are great for your store if you are on the lookout for an eco-friendly solution for your paper bag needs. The paper bags we supply can also be recycled. Our white shopping bags are manufactured with 90% post-consumer content and 10% post-industrial fibers. In addition, we provide recyclable and economic shoppers for buyers with low budgets. These shoppers are produced with 60-65# weight paper, are characterized by a straight edge top, and also with a stock line that has serrated edge top".



Furthermore, American Retail Supply has a stock of paper bags that come with twisted paper handles. Each pack of paper bags is composed of 250 bags. They are ideal for various retail stores and are available in popular sizes ranging from Gem to Jumbo Shoppers. At American Retail Supply, they can also help retailers print on and attach labels on their paper shopping bags. Retailers who need kraft paper bags for their stores can reach out to American Retail Supply.



About American Retail Supply

American Retail Supply specializes in the provision of requisite items and products for retail stores. In addition, the store supplies products such as price tags, which are available in many designs and shapes.



