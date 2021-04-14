American Retail Supply Offers Retailers Gridwall Hooks, Panels, as Well as Jewelry Displays

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Since 1971, American Retail Supply has been providing retail store owners with products that help their businesses. The company has an extensive array of wholesale products in its inventory, including jewelry displays, gridwall panels, shelf signage, pricing guns & tagging guns, hangers & sizers, and more. Furthermore, American Retail Supply is headquartered in Puyallup, WA. It also has a showroom in Denver, CO, where retail store owners can visit suitable products for their operations.



Responding to a query, American Retail Supply's spokesperson commented, "We offer almost every kind of product you would need in your retail store. At our store, you can get products such as backroom supplies, retail displays, wholesale packaging, , store signage, merchant services, , gift cards, security products, price marking, and many more. Another thing is, our products are available at affordable prices, and we have excellent customer services".



At American Retail Supply, they offer gridwall hooks in various colors, shapes, thicknesses, and sizes. Each of them can be used in distinct ways. More so, the gridwall hooks are provided in either a 45-degree or 90-degree angle at the hook's end. 45-degree gridwall hooks can be used for products with little or no delay in attach products or items to them. However, the 90-degree gridwall hooks make removing products difficult in some instances. Besides, the length of their gridwall hooks varies between 1" – 12".



The spokesperson further added, "At American Retail Supply, we serve as a reliable source for your display and storage supplies. Using our wholesale jewelry displays allow you to store and showcase your delicate and fine pieces. You can easily make your selection from jewelry riser sets, earrings, necklaces, rings, trays and insert, jewelry display pads, hinged boxes, tags, , linen jewelry displays, and cases. We also supply modern design countertop and modular countertop displays".



Moreover, American Retail Supply is a store dedicated to providing retail stores with the best products. They ship 2 x 7, 2 x 8, and 4 x 4 feet gridwall panels to retailers through common carriers. Gridwall panels have 2 bars on their edges, enabling them to have more strength and sturdiness with 3" squares. They also come in different colors such as white, black, and chrome; they are adjustable and can be used for temporary displays and permanent fixtures. Retailers who are interested in getting gridwall panels can get in touch with American Retail Supply.



About American Retail Supply

American Retail Supply is a wholesale products provider that aims to get retail stores all the necessary items to function effectively. The store provides a wide selection of jewelry displays and offers jewelry trays used to store necklaces, earrings, and rings. Individuals or jewelry stores searching for stylish gift packaging can contact American Retail Supply for their jewelry displays.



Contact Information:



American Retail Supply



16719 110th Ave E Ste A,

Puyallup, WA 98374, United States.

Phone 1: 800 426 5708

Phone 2: 253 850 2247

Email: info@americanretailsupply.com

Web: https://www.americanretailsupply.com/