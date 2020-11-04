American Retail Supply Offers Vast Collections of Acrylic Trays and Clothing Racks of Different Shapes, Sizes and Finishes

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- American Retail Supply has been serving customers since the year 1977. They have one of the largest variety of wholesale products for retail stores in the US. They have a vast collection of clothing racks, ranging from 2 arm, 4 arm, round and special designs. They also offer displaysfor stores to merchandise anything from gifts, apparel, jewelry, hardware, kitchenandother goods you may sell. The Pipeline collection is a special design clothing rack that was popularized in New York's garment center. Their Pipeline collection rack is a uniquely designed merchandising collection based on the traditional industrial grade clothing racks. Theirs was a stylized and refined version of the traditional style that was popularized in New York. It incorporates interconnecting plumbing pipes and plumbing connectors.



Answering a query about their services, the spokesperson of American Retail Supply commented, "We offer the largest quantity of wholesale products that help in running retail stores. Our services cover all retail stores in every state in the US, including Hawaii and Alaska. Our wholesale products come with great prices and unmatched services. Our goal is to create a place where retailers can get everything in one place to run their retail stores. We have incredible product experts to discuss all our client needs across the US. Some of the popular categories of wholesale products we offer are acrylic trays, acrylic displays, clothing racks, shopping bags, paper bags, wall systems, showcases, tissue papers, boxes, hangers, bows and ribbons, gift wraps and many more. Our retailers can qualify for free local delivery or free shipping on gift wraps if they meet the terms and conditions specified".



American Retail Supply offers wholesale store fixtures, retail displays, wholesale packaging, security products, price marking, backroom supplies, and point of sale computer systems, store signage, merchant services, customer loyalty programs, gift cards, marketing materials and virtually everything needed to run a retail store. They have acrylic displays that are perfect for any retail store wanting to show off products or promotions. With over 350 display choices from Grid wall, countertop displays and jewelry displays retail stores can get what they need to display their products all from one location. Their acrylic countertop displays are perfect for displaying smaller products right on top of a counter. These and many more are the reasons to Buy acrylic trays from American Retail Supply.



The spokesperson of American retail Supply further commented, "We have different collections of acrylic displays with different styles and sizes. They include acrylic literature display, acrylic risers, acrylic easels and acrylic displays trays and bins that are perfect for countertop displaying and perfect for gift shops and antique shops. We also have all types of clothing racks for retail stores, backroom, warehouse and apparel sales reps. Our top-quality racks are a sturdy way for retailers to show off products. Our clothing racks can be used to display clothes, merchandise purses, homemade items and any item that can hang on something. We supply all collections of clothing racks displayed on our websites and also offer custom-made displays".



American Retail Supply offers different types of clothing racks and acrylic display trays and bins. Their racks are available in different sizes and special designs. They also offer merchandise displays for all types of goods. They make shopping easy with the option to choose from 4-way clothing racks, 2-way clothing racks, round racks and rolling racks. They also sell the replacement parts for all their clothing racks. Retailers in search of clothing racks online can get theirs through American Retail supply.



American Retail Supply offers acrylic displays and clothing racks for all retail stores, warehouse, backroom and apparel sales reps. Retailers can get all they need to run their store at americanretailsupply.com.



