American Retail Supply Provides a Wide Array of Wholesale Retail Supplies

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- American Retail Supply offers an extensive range of wholesale products to help retailers run their retail stores conveniently. The company serves clients nationwide through its e-commerce store that makes shopping easy. They are a customer-centered business that takes pride in making every client happy. Therefore, by shopping with the company, clients are assured of having an experience that they will love. They offer more than a random collection of retail supplies. The company only provides products that meet the highest standards of quality.



Buy pegboard accessories from American Retail Supply. Their pegboards allow storekeepers to utilize all their pegboard space with brackets and scanner hooks. The company's pegboard scanner hooks offer a convenient and yet safest way to display products with their price tags and labels. They offer two options of scanner hooks, which include the 1-piece scanner hook and 2-piece scanner hook. The 1-piece scanner hook has a 90-degree bend at the tip, which fits the quad wire label holder, while the 2-piece scanner hook doesn't have such a bend. It has a small 2nd piece of rod welded onto the tip where the paper label holder can hang onto. Either of the two, the company offers 6, 8, and 10-inch long pegboard scanner hook. To learn more about the product, clients can visit the company's website.



Offering insight on how custom printing of tissue paper works, the company spokesperson said, "If individuals have a logo that they want to use for the print, their retail supplier can print out reams of tissue paper just for them, in sheets of 20 by 30 inches in length. Logos are printed on tissue paper in a brick-style pattern. Individuals can choose if they want their logo displayed in a horizontal, vertical, or diagonal direction. Logos are to be spaced one inch between adjacent logos and an inch and a half between logos above and below it. The end product always results in an impressive-looking tissue paper that is as high-quality as other printed tissue paper that is available."



Get affordable Gondola shelving units from American Retail Supply. They offer Gondola units in Add-on units, starter units, and end caps. The add-on units are available in 5sizes, and starter units are available in 4 sizes, giving one the freedom to customize the length of his or her Gondola unit. Their Gondola units are ideal for retail, grocery, and convenience stores looking to maximize their display space. The units have a slimline design, which provides an upscale look, and it's made of scratch-resistance materials, which ensures the utmost reliability year after year. Other than enhancing product presentation, the Gondola units make use of valuable floor space that has been set aside thanks to the ability to reconfigure units to one's liking.



About American Retail Supply

Americanretailsupply.com is an e-commerce store that caters to all retail, wholesale supplies demands in the USA.



Contact Details



Company Name: American Retail Supply

16719 110th Ave E Ste A,

Puyallup, WA 98374

Telephone: 253-850-2247 or 800-426-5708

Email: info@americanretailsupply.com

Website: https://www.americanretailsupply.com/