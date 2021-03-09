American Retail Supply Provides Retailers with an Extensive Selection of Display Cases and Showcases for Various Items

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- Since 1970, American Retail Supply has supplied retailers with a wide range of resourceful products for its stores' operations. These products are offered in bulk and includeitems ranging from showcases, totes bags and slatwall. . Custom versions of these products are also provided to retailers.



American Retail Supply's spokesperson commented, "Our objective is to offer you top-level customer service at all times.. Our product experts have decades of experience in the industry and can answer any of your questions. Suppose you are just setting up a new store or you are already operating a large company. In that case, you can be sure to have us provide all the essential materials and products needed to help your business function optimally".



At American Retail Supply, they provide retailers with different types of display cases and showcases. These include premium wood showcases, laminate display cases, Hardwood showcases and more. Premium wood showcases are sturdy, and high-quality showcases for collectables stores, museums, and very sophisticated retail stores. Laminate display cases are also high-quality showcases made with high-pressure laminate (HPL) sheets. They support the retailer's customization to correspond with any formica or WilsonArt colors.



Hardwood showcases are suitable for the most sophisticated retail stores, including automobile dealerships, gift shops, golf shops, and jewelry stores. They are crafted with handpicked hardwood, which makes them long lasting, sturdy, and gives them a regal look. Retail store owners searching for showcases online can visit American Retail Supply's website to order the one that fits their requirements and budget.



The spokesperson further added, "At American Retail Supply, we take pride in supplying your retail store with fixtures and display cases. Our wide selection of display cases is suitable for various retail stores such as smoke shops, gift stores and antique shops. We can also handle the needs of specialized retail stores that deal in jewelry, golf, sporting products, and products for pets and automobiles".



Furthermore, American Retail Supply ensures orders are delivered to customers' addresses via economical means.. On their website, customers are free to use the payment methods, such as Visa card, MasterCard, American Express card, or Discover.



American Retail Supply specializes in the supply of wholesale products to retailers. Retailers who require and on the verge to find display cases with LED lights or mirror doors can get in touch with American Retail Supply.



Contact Information:



American Retail Supply



16719 110th Ave E Ste A,

Puyallup, WA 98374, United States.

Phone 1: 800 426 5708

Phone 2: 253 850 2247

Email: info@americanretailsupply.com

Web: https://www.americanretailsupply.com/