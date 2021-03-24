American Retail Supply Provides Retailers with Gridwall Hooks, Shelf Brackets, and Shelf Signage Online

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2021 -- American Retail Supply specializes in providing a vast collection of products that facilitate the operations of retail stores. Since 1970, the company has been serving the needs of many retail store owners in the United States of America. Their stock contains numerous products such as shelf signage, gridwall hooks, shelf brackets, tote bags, price marking, display cases, POS computer systems, and more. American Retail Supply makes ordering easy you can call, email or come into one of our showrooms.



Answering a query, American Retail Supply's spokesperson commented, "As a wholesale products store, our objective is to supply you with the most advanced level of customer service each time you purchase from us. Our team of product experts have years of expertise in the industry and are willing to answer whatever question you may have about our products. If you are establishing a startup or operate a large company, we ensure to get you a product expert., which you can trust to be your go-to resource for any help you may need".



At American Retail Supply, they provide gridwall and slatgrid fixtures to retail store owners. Their stock consists of regular gridwall Hooks of 3 / 16" and Heavy Duty gridwall Hooks of 1 / 4". The gridwall hooks come in several options of sizes, colors, and thickness. In addition, their length ranges from 1" to 12". Retail store owners interested in getting gridwall hooks online can get in touch with American Retail Supply.



The spokesperson further added, "We provide quality gridwall hooks. At the end of the hook, gridwall hooks usually have either 45 or 90-degree. The 90-degree gridwall hooks are harder to get products off from, though products on the 45-degree gridwall hooks can easily be slipped on or off".



Furthermore, American Retail Supply has in stock slatwall shelf brackets. These shelf brackets can be used to create free-standing shelves. They supply 12-inch shelf brackets suitable for all bullnose shelves and 14" shelf brackets, which are ideal for melamine shelves. Retailers would also require shelf rest to keep them sturdy.. Retail store owners who intend to buy shelf brackets can reach out to American Retail Supply for their services.



About American Retail Supply

American Retail Supply focuses on retail store supplies and products, which help keep retail stores functioning at the top-level. With the company's headquarters at Puyallup, WA, their showroom consists of products such as gridwall hooks, shelf brackets, shopping bags, and shelf signage. Their shelf signages are available in several options and styles. Among which are ticket molding, shelf-talkers, sign clips & grips, label holders, merchandising strips & hang tags, and various merchandising aids. To get shelf signage of top-quality, retailers can order on American Retail Supply's website.



