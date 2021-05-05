American Retail Supply: Providing Cost-Effective Bulk Gift Wrapping Paper and Clothing Racks to Retail Store Owners

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- American Retail Supply was established to serve many types of retailers in the USA by providing everything retailers need to sell their products. Their stock contains a broad range of products such as clothing racks, merchandise displays, gift wrapping paper, display cases, retail POS system & accessories, shopping bags, slatwall & wall panels. The company also delivers a free catalog to customers, excluding shipping or handling fees. Moreover, American Retail Supply supplies its products to retailers in all states of the USA, including Hawaii and Alaska.



In response to a query, American Retail Supply's spokesperson commented, "Our team of experts have years of experience in the industry and can provide answers to any of your question. If you own a large company or are setting up a new store, we guarantee that you can find in our store products to help you with your business. Some of our clients see us as part of their staff because we are committed to assisting them with all their requirements. If you are a prospective customer, you can be sure to stand eligible to receive our Welcome Gift Certificate."



At American Retail Supply, they offer gift wrapping paper with many pattern choices. They provide their wholesale gift wrapping paper by working with four producers of premium, sturdy and environmentally-friendly gift wrap. Their stock of gift wrap includes double-sided gift wrap, everyday gift wrap, solids and metallics gift wrap, wedding gift wrap, kids gift wrap, and more. American Retail Supply also provides custom gift wrapping paper, which feature the business logos of customers and helps promote their businesses. Retail store owners who are in search of a supplier of bulk wrapping paper can therefore get in touch with American Retail Supply.



The spokesperson further added, "Gift wrapping paper is suitable for numerous events like anniversaries, birthdays, and so forth. They are perfect for all events that involve celebration with beautiful gifts. At American Retail Supply, we also provide rolls of gift wrapping paper to enable you to get your supplies in a single location. Our lovely gift wrapping paper make your gifts look exceptional as they wrap them in style. Also, they come in different sizes, including Cutter Box of 100 feet per roll, Half Reams of 417 feet, Quarter Reams of 208 feet, and Full Reams of 833 feet per roll."



Furthermore, gift wrapping paper help improve sales and the customer service of businesses. At American Retail Supply, they provide retailers with such gift wrap that enhance the productivity of their stores. Their double-sided gift wrap come with two patterns. Everyday gift wrap complement any event due to their type of patterns, and Kid's gift wrap have patterns that consist of animals, cars, babies, and more.



About American Retail Supply

American Retail Supply provides wholesale products that are innovative tools for retail store owners. One of such products is clothing racks, which are available in various sizes, shapes, and finishes. For quality and cost-effective clothing racks retail store owners can reach out to American Retail Supply.



Contact Information:



American Retail Supply



16719 110th Ave E Ste A,

Puyallup, WA 98374, United States

Phone 1: 800 426 5708

Phone 2: 253 850 2247

Email: info@americanretailsupply.com

Web: https://www.americanretailsupply.com/