American Retail Supply's Gift Boxes with Lid, Plastic Merchandise Bags and Poly Bags Helps Retail Stores Promote Their Brand

American Retail Supply has been in operation since the year 1970. They provide general store supplies to retail stores in all parts in the USA. American Retail Supply offers products at a discounted price for wholesale products that can help businesses and retail stores to promote their brand. They also offer a large collection of wholesale products that could help the operations of retail stores. Their services are available to clients in the USA. Each team member at American Retail Supply receives adequate customer service training to ensure that their customers get the best service delivery.



Answering a query, American Retail Supply's spokesperson commented, "You can now order for yourstore fixtures, retail displays, wholesale packaging, security products, store signage, merchant services, customer loyalty programs, gift cards, and anything you require to run your retail store from American Retail Supply.



People who want to get gift box with lid can get their delivery from American Retail Supply. They have stock of strong Hi Wall two-piece gift boxes and lids which are produced in several colors like white, black and red. The colors can also be mixed to give an amazing color combination. Gift boxes can be bought in different sizes More so, highwallboxes are extra heavy duty for packing fragile and expensive items. Thus, the set-up lid can be used for various bases. For instance, a 4 by 4 lid can be used with 4x4x, 4x3, 4x6 and 4x9 bases.



The spokesperson further added," American Retail Supply is committed to helping you find the right plastic bags for your store. You can get these printed plastic bags with your logo as well. Our product experts would love to chat with you and quickly get your questions answered about custom plastic bags or any other product".



Moreover, customers can also buy plastic merchandise bags of different styles with their brand logo on it. Plastic merchandise bags are produced to be either flat, high density (thin), low density (thick) or frosted. However, small hi density bags do not have a handle. But, Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) have more endurance. They are produced with a strong plastic which is elastic. LDPE is good for holding and packing heavy products or products that has sharp edges. Low Density Polyethylene bags are manufactured from 1.2mil to 3mil.



