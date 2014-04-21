Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of American Rheinmetall Munitions, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "American Rheinmetall Munitions, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "American Rheinmetall Munitions, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "American Rheinmetall Munitions, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "American Rheinmetall Munitions, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

American Rheinmetall Munitions, Inc. (ARM) manufactures training and combat ammunitions for the US Marine Corps and US Special Operations forces. The company operates as the US operating subsidiary of Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH, Germany. The company's product line ranges from combat grenades to smoke grenades for vehicle protection. It principally offers Infrared (IR) tactical marker cartridges, day or night trainer cartridges, multipurpose cartridges, day and night markers and practice cartridges. The company also provides sound and flash, vehicle-launched IR smoke-screening, door-breaching, and hand and smoke grenades. ARM is headquartered in Stafford, Virginia, the US.



Companies Mentioned



American Rheinmetall Munitions, Inc.



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