American Sign Language Camp for Children Offered in San Antonio and Houston

“If you’re looking for a fun, educational camp for your children to enjoy this summer, look no further. Our sign language camps are filled with activities to keep your children entertained while learning a new language. Your elementary and middle school children will learn the basics of American Sign Language through songs, games, skits, crafts, and fun, interactive lessons” said Becky Sexton, the owner. “At the end of the last day of camp, they will show off their new skills to parents with a performance of songs and skits in sign language. Each child will also be awarded a camp T-shirt."



Registration is open to all elementary and middle school students in the Houston and San Antonio areas. Camps will be held at Houston Community College’s Spring Branch and Missouri City (Sienna) locations as well as Alamo College’s Northwest Vista and Northeast Lakeview campuses. Elementary students and middle school students will have separate classrooms, and each classroom will have at least two teachers. Parents will be able to drop off and pick up students without worrying about finding parking as teachers will meet parents at a designated pick up and drop off location. All camps include lunch and two snacks each day.



Only 30 elementary students and 30 middle school students may register at each campus due to classroom availability.



“We have found that most children have a natural curiosity and interest in sign language.” Ms Sexton explains. “Let them explore that interest and learn how to communicate with a new population. As children begin to learn sign language, they enjoy signing with each other as a perceived ’secret, silent language,’ and in doing so they practice the language so they can be more proficient when communicating with members of the deaf community. The camps are is especially useful for children who have a deaf family member with whom they would like to communicate.”



Register for the camps at: www.shiningstarshomeschooling.com/Summer-Sign-Camp.html



Houston Camp Schedules:

Houston Community College Spring Branch

1010 W. Sam Houston Pkwy. N.

Houston, TX 77043

June 24 - 28, 2013

9:00 - 3:00

Last Day to Register: May 23, 2013



5855 Sienna Springs Way

Missouri City, TX 77459

July 15 - 19, 2013

9:00 - 3:00

Last Day to Register: June 13, 2013



San Antonio Camp Schedule

Alamo College Northeast Lakeview

1201 Kitty Hawk Rd.

Universal City, TX 78148

June 17 - 20, 2013

8:30 - 4:00

Last Day to Register: May 15, 2013



Alamo College Northwest Vista

3535 N. Ellison Dr.

San Antonio, TX 78251

June 17 - 20, 2013

8:30 - 4:00

Last Day to Register: May 15, 2013



