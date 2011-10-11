American Tank Co., Inc. Opens a New Three-Acre West Coast Facility to Bring the Highest Quality Water Tanks to the Public

Windsor, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2011 -- With water covering approximately 70 percent of the world’s surface, it would seem as if there would be an overabundance of it readily available for consumption. However, only 2.5 percent of the Earth’s water is fresh and about two-thirds of that is held in glaciers and ice caps. With the growing population and demand for fresh water, from agricultural purposes to everyday consumption, it is important to find ways in which to effectively store and preserve it.



Motivated by the growing demand for storing drinking water, American Tank Co., Inc., the nation’s largest supplier of polyethylene water tanks and plastic tanks, has expanded to open a new three-acre West Coast distribution facility in Hanford, California. The new facility will further allow American Tank to provide the highest quality and most cost-effective tanks of every shape, size and capacity for any application, including water, fire, septic, agricultural, chemical and industrial. In addition, the expansion allows the company to maintain its top-notch customer service and factory-direct pricing.



According to Mark Luzaich, President of American Tank Co., Inc., the new facility gives the company a competitive advantage with its readily available products and proximity to North America’s leading manufacturer of polyethylene tanks, Norwesco.



“Located at 13375 11th Ave. in Hanford, California, our new Hanford distribution facility allows us to keep more than 1,100 water tanks in stock for immediate shipment throughout California and the Western United States,” said Luzaich.“ Being located directly adjacent to Norwesco’s Hanford tank factory gives us tremendous logistical flexibility on tank shipments that our competitors just can’t match.”



In addition to offering the highest quality water tanks for potable drinking water at factory-direct pricing, American Tank Company features a wide variety of other tanks and accessories suitable for any need. This includes polyethylene tanks for chemical storage, waste water and septic, water pumps and well pumps, pressure tanks, tankless water heaters, water filters, diesel fuel and underground tanks, corrugated steel tanks, frac tanks, rental tanks and more.



From droughts to floods, water has a major impact on communities and individuals. American Tank Co., Inc. is an active participant in making sure the public is equipped with the most advanced water storage products available on the market at the lowest possible prices.



With more than 35 years in the water tank industry, the company has helped hundreds of thousands of people design, select and install their polyethylene storage tanks and poly tank accessories.



