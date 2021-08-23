American Tech Poses Risk for US Allies in Afghanistan

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- The unfolding situation in Afghanistan has been the biggest news story of recent weeks. Now it's emerging that some of the American tech that was so necessary for forces in the country could be creating problems for those who are left behind. In particular, a biometric database that was used to track terrorists could be employed by the Taliban to identify those who were allies of the US. The Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment (HIIDE) was used by American forces to collect a wide range of data, from iris scans to fingerprints. Although it was a military project mostly aimed at tracking terrorists a large number of civilians were also entered into the system. The HIIDE devices are now under the control of the Taliban and - if they have the equipment and expertise to access the data they hold - could be catastrophic for those in the country who supported America and have not yet been able to escape.



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.