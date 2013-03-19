American Technology Services Opens an Office in Chicago

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- American Technology Services, Inc. (ATS™) announced the opening of an office in the Chicago metropolitan area to expand services for the association community.



ATS is a recognized leader in the association IT services market and has traditionally serviced all clients from the headquarters in the Washington, DC metro area. The ATS Chicagoland office will focus on serving Chicago-based associations, principally for web design & development services, but also for cloud & hosting services, managed services, and IT consulting. This Chicagoland office is just one step in ATS’ strategy of extending the company’s geographic presence in key markets.



“We are excited to be able to serve new customers who have previously not known about our company. This new presence in Chicago will give us a chance to get to know the local market better, which in turn will allow us to tailor our services to fit the local clients’ needs,” said Alex Koludrovic, Vice President at ATS.



ATS’ Chicago office is located at:



211 S. Clark St., #148

Chicago, IL 60690-4307

312.489.4747



About ATS

ATS, headquartered in Fairfax, VA, is a leading provider of comprehensive IT services for small and mid-sized organizations. Founded in 1994, the company has a strong track record of providing high-quality services to associations and other nonprofits, financial institutions, government contractors, and professional services firms. ATS’ broad experience includes network support, web design & development, and hosting & cloud services. ATS provides tailored services for total outsourcing and project-based support. Visit us at networkATS.com.



