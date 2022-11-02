American Warriors Holocaust What Are They Hiding?

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2022 -- The story you are about to hear is true. The name's have NOT been changed to protect the innocent. Dr. Michael Swango, Kristen Gilbert, Paul Kornak all convicted, all behind bars! Killing Fields! In our Veterans Hospitals in America! On November 9th at 10:00 am PST, 1:00 pm EST BizZne$$ BuzZ will be interviewing the Bruce Sackman the co-author of this book https://www.amazon.com/Behind-Murder-Curtain-Special-Veterans/dp/1642935387/ref=sr 1 1?crid=360T2FVZ2QAXV&keywords-behind+the+murder+curtain&gid=1667077260&qu=eyJxc2MiOilwLigwliwicXNhIjoiMC42NilsInFzcCIGlEuMTlifO%3D%3D&sprefix=%2Caps%2C294&sr=8-1 Joining him will be Jackie Garrick, the CEO of this organization, www.whistleblowersofamerica.org.



What will be the content of this show? The murder of this nations most precious assets, our Warriors, our Veterans in the hospital beds funded by the American Tax Payers who trust those assets to the Veteran's Administration who oversee the personnel and governance of thousands of facilities coast to coast. To date, no significant Media Agency has interviewed Bruce Sackman, former Investigator of the Inspector General's Office of the Veteran's Administration who pulled the curtain back and looked inside and found hundreds of slain Veteran's who were intentionally murdered by Physicians, Nurses and other support staff, onsite in their beds. This show will answer the What? Who? How? Where? and yes even the Why? Questions that this commentary will surely birth in the minds and hearts of the American People.



You see that is what we are after, the hearts of the American People. These are their Warriors who defended their most precious freedom on far flung battlefields. Only to be betrayed at a time in their lives when they needed the care and concern at the highest levels of performance and professionalism.



This story is already out there and rising up all around us. The spotlight is about to shine in the darkest areas of misappropriation and reckless neglect. The American People and our retired Veteran's deserve the TRUTH and they will hear it on this show.