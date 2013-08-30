Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Commercial Water Heater Sales, a water heater retailer headquartered in California, is proud to announce that whenever an order is placed before 12 o’clock noon pacific standard time, the order will be dispatched on that same day. This is a proud milestone, and one that propels Commercial Water Heater Sales another step ahead of the rest of the industry.



For years, Commercial Water Heater Sales has provided the electric and gas water heaters that consumers, both families and businesses, use every day to stay healthy. The company offers a variety of brands, from the consumer Polaris water heater all the way to American Standard water heaters. These brands provide quality heaters, and Commercial Water Heater Sales brings them to the consumer for competitive prices. Now, with same day dispatch, the consumer can get a good price and get their heater faster too.



According to a spokesperson for Commercial Water Heater Sales, “We’ve worked for a while to create a same day dispatch system, and now that we’ve succeeded, the appreciation and testimonials are flowing in. We’re glad to reward our customers with this important improvement.” With so many subpar companies, why not try one that really does care? Customers should look to Commercial Water Heater Sales for the best service in the industry.



About Commercial Water Heater Sales

Since its establishment a number of years ago, Commercial Water Heater Sales has always strived to offer the best brands of commercial water heaters to its customers. With several brands available, the company works hard to provide not only the best gas and electric water heaters on the market, but also to provide the best customer service in the industry. Customers who need a quality heater don’t need to look any further than Commercial Water Heater Sales. For additional information please visit, http://www.commercialwaterheatersales.com/.