Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- American Woodmark Corporation Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key employees, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Introduction and Landscape



American Woodmark Corporation Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "American Woodmark Corporation"



American Woodmark Corporation SWOT & Financial report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Canadean strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Key Features and Benefits



- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "American Woodmark Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Key Market Issues



- Quickly enhance your understanding of "American Woodmark Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights



American Woodmark Corporation (American Woodmark) is a manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. The company manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities principally for remodeling and new home construction markets. It provides framed stock cabinets in 500 different cabinet lines. Furthermore, the company offers stock cabinets of 83 door designs in 18 colors. American Woodmark markets its cabinets under the brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake and Potomac. As of April 30, 2011, the company operates 11 manufacturing facilities and nine service centers across the US and sells its products to home centers, major builders and home manufacturers through a network of independent distributors. American Woodmark is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, the US.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/66255/american-woodmark-corporation-consumer-packaged-goods-company-profile-swot-financial-report.html