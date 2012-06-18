AmericanBankruptcy.net Helps Clients Resolve Their Debt Problems

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Since the start of the global economic crisis in 2008, an increasing number of people have found themselves in financial difficulties. The average household unsecured debt in the US currently stands at around $14,500, but many households have also fallen behind in their mortgage repayments.



An increasing number of people who have lost their jobs find themselves in a desperate situation. They have no hope of meeting their debt repayments and the only option available to them is to file for bankruptcy. According to the latest statistics from the US courts, more than 1.3 million bankruptcy petitions were filed in the twelve-month period ending March 2012. This is why so many people are starting to take notice of a new website that has just been launched.



AmericanBankruptcy.net explains why its website has become so popular:



“Filing bankruptcy is a realistic solution for clients and businesses that find themselves in the position of repaying or eliminating their financial obligations under the safety of a national insolvency court. This can be a solution for honest, hardworking people who are looking for a new beginning, but need some debts cleared.”



Visitors to AmericanBankruptcy.net will find la plethora of high quality editorial content including articles about bankruptcy rules, how to file bankruptcy and bankruptcy help. The home page explains that there are two categories of personal bankruptcy: insolvency and restructuring. The main menu bar, conveniently located towards the top of the home page, leads visitors to more information on these topics as well as explaining the Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy rules.



The site features a simple form whereby visitors can obtain a free bankruptcy case review and the bankruptcy help section lays down the different types of legal help available to people with low income.



The Bankruptcy Lawyer section of the website advises visitors that it is a very exhausting process to file for bankruptcy with the help of a local bankruptcy lawyer. “Like any law, bankruptcy law is complicated. Many times, a Bankruptcy Lawyer is best suited to complete the lengthy documents required to file a bankruptcy petition. Bankruptcy Lawyers also play an important role in helping clients opt for the type of bankruptcy that fits their individual needs.”



About AmericanBankruptcy.net

AmericanBankruptcy.net provides Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 personal bankruptcy information and offers free evaluations with local attorneys in all 50 States. Visitors to the site can find out if they qualify for bankruptcy, learn how to file bankruptcy, and get a free case evaluation from a local attorney in their area today. For more information, please visit: http://americanbankruptcy.net/