AmericanColorCopies.com Has a New Back to School Special

East Meadow, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Quality printers AmericanColorCopies.com is helping parents, students and teachers prepare for the school year with a discount on mass color copies this month.



Customers can now print 1,000 color copies of any document for $99, a significant discount from their original price. Shipping is free for special orders, making this deal one of the cheapest color copies on the market without sacrificing quality. Every copy is printed on quality paper using a Xerox digital laser printer. The discount printing is designed for students needing to print copies of a report, teachers who need copies of a syllabus or even businesses that need copies of announcements. The company’s copy centers can print and ship large orders within two business days for people looking for a fast turnaround on their order. “One of the things that sets us apart from the rest is our reliability when it comes to producing copies on-demand and in short timeframes,” a company spokesperson said. For students and teachers with busy schedules, this can ensure assignments show up in the mail on time.



AmericanColorCopies.com offers reasonably-priced black and white copies in addition to their color copies. The company also prints color brochures for businesses and has a special on full color business cards this month. These discounts include 1,000 business cards for $50 and 20 percent off full color cards. The company’s cheap catalogue printing is the best value for businesses wanting to introduce products to a wider audience.



About AmericanColorCopies.com

As part of Unitech Copy based in New York, AmericanColorCopies.com provides quality prints for a variety of paper products serving a national clientele. Unitech Copy has handled thousands of orders since 1983 using the latest equipment from Xerox. Whether its customer is a booming international business or a local mom-and-pop operation, American Color Copies handles every order with consistency and value. For more detail please visit, http://www.americancolorcopies.com/.