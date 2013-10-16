AmericanHugs.com Offers a Free Dating Website to Connect People Worldwide

Hamm, North Rhine-Westphalia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Making the most use of studies that show that there are fifty-four million single people in the United States, forty million of whom have tried online dating, a website by the name of AmericanHugs.com is the stand out from the crowd. Why is it a standout in a market so well saturated with online dating memberships that add to the one billion dollar industry annually? Because AmericanHugs.com is free to its members. That’s right, free of charge to anyone who will dare to sign up and begin to engage in the great art of communication and kindness. Freya Froelich, Owner of AmericanHugs.com recently said of the site,



“We call it ‘Date with a Hug’. It’s just that simple. To start a conversation all a person has to do is join our free site and send someone a hug with the click of their mouse. A simple free hug starts the conversation and hopefully a great friendship. Best case scenario, that hug will start a beautiful dating relationship.”



Very easy to navigate the free dating site’s landing page is filled with member’s pictures. There is nothing hidden on the site so replete with opportunities to connect. With the hover of a cursor one can find out the name of the person in the photograph as well as their age. At the bottom of each box of information is an opportunity to send a hug. “We just don’t feel like it’s right to make people pay money to speak to each other. We think it’s wrong when people can’t see their potential new best online friend without making a membership payment. At the end of the day, all we want to do is make people happy. That’s why we make AmericanHugs.com free of charge. This will never change.” added Froelich.



The founder of AmericanHugs.com also offers language specific free hugs via websites catering to residents that are Filipino, Thai, German, Russian, Chinese, Indian, French, Brazilian, Japanese, Korean and African. Froelich does this with great success as FilipinoHugs.com now has 10,000 members all within just a few weeks of its launch.



For more information visit www.Americanhugs.com.



Contact:

Freya Froelich

Owner

+49 (0) 15151740810

froelich1933@gmx.de

www.Americanhugs.com