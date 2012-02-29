Americans Turn to iLoansNow.com for Vast Cash Loan Lender Database and Free Application Process

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/29/2012 -- More Americans are turning to iLoansNow.com for their extensive database of lenders and their ability to match more individuals with lenders that will provide installment loans. ILoansNow.com matches individuals with the nation’s most extensive network of lenders for affordable short term loans.



Everyone has financial emergencies, and in today’s uncertain economy these unexpected costs can have severe consequences. Thousands of people are turning to iLoansNow.com for short term loans to prevent irreparable financial damage. iLoansNow.com connects people with its vast database of lenders that provide loans for people with bad credit or those that just need cash loans for an unexpected expense. “Our application takes less than two minutes to fill out and you are immediately presented with a large variety of lenders that will offer you a short term loan at the best possible rate,” said an iLoansNow.com representative.



To start an application, the prospective customer should have the most recent pay stub available along with a bank statement to speed up the process when they go to http://iloansnow.com. Filling out an application with iLoansNow.com is free, as well as the ability to view lender results on their network. “After you fill out an online application with us, you will be directed to a lender who will then discuss with you the fees and rates for their service,” said the iLoansNow.com representative.



None of the lenders in the iLoansNow.com database require a credit check. However, approval from lenders still requires the individual to be 18 years of age or older, live in the United States and have a valid phone number, email, checking account and steady income. Once the customer’s loan has been approved, the cash is automatically deposited into their bank account. Repayments to the lender are automatically deducted from the customer’s bank account on the agreed upon date.



At iLoansNow.com, users may apply for a cash loan of up to $1,500 with repayment due when they receive their next paycheck, although some lenders do extend the repayment window. When customers come to http://iloansnow.com and fill out an application, they are connected to lenders in the company’s network based on the provided information, so rates, fees and contracts are determined by the lender. For more information, please visit http://iloansnow.com



About iLoansNow.com

ILoansNow.com connects individuals to its vast database of lenders that provide short term cash loans. Filling out a simple, fast and secure online application begins the process and individuals receive a list of lenders that can provide cash loans that can be deposited into their bank account. Although iloansNow.com provides free access to an online application process and a database of lenders across the country, loan amounts, repayment terms and basic eligibility are determined by customer contracts with the lender.