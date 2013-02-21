Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Social media content marketing is more popular than ever and Cry Baby News is offering monthly cash/debit/gift cards for the best original reviews of top social media content including the latest news, new, hot products and services. The only catch is that the contributors need to be Americans surviving with mental illness, including addictions, which are considered mental illnesses by medial and mental health professionals.



Cry Baby News is looking for contributors, writers, bloggers, web designers, artists, product and service reviewers of hot, top social media news content, new products and services. Work with Cry Baby News to end the stigma, hate and discrimination in America towards fellow Americans with mental illness, chronic depression and mental illnesses related to addiction.



Categories for content, article submissions include: Top, latest social media news content, the arts, lifestyle, entertainment, technology, crime and justice, health, aging, mental illness, addiction, tech and gadgets, small business news, fashion, autos, home and garden, food, shopping local, green, organic and internet web stores, investing and finance, plus much more.



Many Americans struggling with mental illness including chronic depression, are ashamed or afraid to even leave their homes to go to the grocery store, let alone to a job. Fear of stigma, otherwise known as discrimination and prejudice, keeps them in their homes and even prevents them from seeking out or receiving treatment. Cry Baby News hopes to help build self confidence and self empowerment, to those surviving with mental illness, regardless of it’s source.



Americans With Mental Illnesses Blogging, Writing Reviews of Top Social Media Content, Product, Services Reviews. If you would like to contribute or be a part of Cry Baby News in any way, please contact Cry Baby News using the 'Contact Us" link at the website, or subscribe to our feed.