AmericanTrustFlooring.com Continues to Add Style to NYC Properties

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Today’s home owners and home construction contractors are rediscovering the beauty of hardwood flooring for new home projects and remodeling. From the ease of care to the cleanliness as compared to typical carpeting, hardwood flooring in New York City has emerged as the preferred choice for making a home look beautiful.



One website that is receiving attention for its wood flooring in New York City is AmericanTrustFlooring.com. Since 1990, the New York-based company has been committed to high standards in service and products, utilizing name brand wood floors and expert installation at low prices.



The website features extensive editorial content to help the consumer become fully-informed before deciding which hardwood flooring is best for their home décor purposes. Informational articles available on the right side-bar cover topics ranging from “The Art of Wood Floor Staining” to “Effective Methods for Proper Wood Floor Refinishing.”



Customers can access high quality images by selecting the gallery from the left side-bar on the landing page. The images reveal before, during and after photos, enabling customers to view the drastic improvements American Trust Flooring brings to wood flooring projects.



Quality editorial content on the site provides hardwood flooring recommendations for specific areas of the home as well as information about laminate flooring options. By selecting Services from the right side-bar, customers can learn more about the variety of services AmericanTrustFlooring.com offers, from unfinished and pre-finished wood flooring installation to nail down, glue down and floating installation.



The site features popular wood flooring brands, including Mirage, Bruce, Mullican, Saw and Pergo and offers more than 100 colors of wood flooring from which to choose. Whatever brand or service the customer selects for wood flooring, the company is committed to delivering exceptional service.



“We are able to combine experience with quality while completing wood floor installation, hardwood flooring refinish and repairing contracts in a reasonable time frame and competitive price,” said the American Trust Flooring spokesperson.



“It’s not only the price that make us better wood floors contractor in New York City. We stay behind our products also the installers and refinishing workers. American Trust flooring providing homeowners, builders, designers and architects with the highest standard of wood flooring installation and hardwood floors sanding, refinishing and repairing in New York.”



In addition to in-depth informative editorial content and images, the site offers coupons, which the customer can access by selecting the coupons section on the website’s side-bar.



About AmericanTrustFlooring.com

As the market leader of hardwood flooring in New York City since 1990, American Trust Flooring is committed to providing the top products and services to the NYC and Brooklyn areas. With numerous how-to articles, in-depth editorial content and high quality images, customers can utilize the website to find the right wood flooring in New York City to meet their unique wood floor refinishing or installation goals. Learn more at http://www.americantrustflooring.com