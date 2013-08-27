America's Downward Spiral: Can Our Destiny Be Restored?

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- In his new book, Healing the Nation, author Tom Donnan asserts that America is indeed in a downward moral and economic spiral, but believes that our nation can be restored to its former glory if God’s people will return to Him without reservation. He states that, “Mediocrity in our churches is becoming fatal. Without demonstrations of God’s supernatural power, the Church lacks credibility.” Yet, today, many Christians are wary of any demonstrations of God’s power.



Someone once said, “A man with an experience is never at the mercy of a man with an argument.” Tom Donnan is one such man. He describes his walk with God as: “An incredible experiential life in Jesus Christ.” In 2006, he had a life-changing experience that led him into lay ministry. But he discovered that many doors of ministry were closed because he lacked formal seminary training. One pastor, however, saw the gold in the nugget. “Tom is a man that God is raising up in the Body who operates with very keen insight into the spiritual dimension,” says Phillip Corbett, author of Running With Your Second Wind. Today Tom often travels and ministers with Pastor Phil.



Healing the Nation speaks to both the Church, the Bride of Christ, and to pastors, His representatives to the Bride. The author claims that perhaps the biggest obstacle to any new move of God are those who were on the cutting edge of the previous move of God. Tom says, “For the sake of our nation we must humble ourselves before God and become as little children.”



The 2 Chronicles 7:14 message is gaining traction in the lives of individual Christians, churches, and ministries. John Mark Pool, evangelist and author affirms the truth presented in Healing the Nation. He says of Tom’s book, “This message will bring us all to our knees...to take our nation back for God!”



A free review copy of Healing the Nation (ebook) is available to bonafide media representatives.



About Healing the Nation

Healing the Nation, by Tom Donnan, 208 pages, PB, $15.99, ISBN: 978-158169-473-4, Published by Gazelle Press http://christian-publishing.net (2013), distributed by Ingram/Spring Arbor http://www.ingrambook.com and Amazon.com. Gazelle Press is an imprint of Genesis Communications, Inc., a publisher of Christian books since 1987.



Its mission is to take you to a higher place in God.



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