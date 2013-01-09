'America's Expiration Date Has Dawned' Says Author Jeff Brooks, Announcing Launch of New Book.

Winston-Salem, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Many Americans believe that, just like hundreds of other countries, their nation has grave problems. However, will the attitudes of its Government and people prevent them from ever being fixed? Author Jeff Brooks examines this concept in stark fictional form as part of his compelling new novel.



‘Life During a Nation’s Death’ serves a frankly-honest reminder that modern-day America could be on the brink of collapse.



Synopsis:



As the American way of life ground to its ultimate demise, people continued to live their lives, or the lives handed to them.



Most, like Kirby Taylor, were simply unconcerned and had never put more than a cursory thought towards the world around them. Now that the end was in sight, they simply switched gears to, "So, what do you want me to do about it?"



Nancy Shepherd and others like her had spent their lives fighting what they thought was the good fight, only to realize in the end that it was that unyielding, uncompromising attitude which was part and parcel to blame.



Some, like Rick Kyle, who had always lived on the edge, now realized that there were new opportunities rising out of the chaos of those end days. They simply switched gears and pressed on to what appeared to be even greater rewards.



Finally, there were the Shelia Vonsteins, embittered by disrupted lives and careers, who were obliged to take whatever crumbs they could. They would try to make the best of their lives while at the same time being forever fish out of water.



Does the human spirit triumph in the worst of times? Sometimes it does, and sometimes it is merely crushed under foot. Our children and grandchildren will ultimately find out.



As the author explains, his book works diligently to re-instill the spirit of hard work and reward into the American people.



“The America of my book attempts to return to its agrarian roots , using some of the world’s richest soil in an effort to become the breadbasket of the world. The government believes that the millions of unemployed, going nowhere and supposedly looking for work, will jump at the chance to pay their way,” says Brooks.



He continues, “Unfortunately, too many Americans make money for doing nothing, make too much money for doing little or finally make money with other people’s money. They're all organized and they fight back, so the bold experiment of "each according to his contribution" fails. To make matters worse, a new association of economic powers, China, India, Brazil, Canada and Germany, is greedily cutting into the American pie.”



With regards to the continued longevity of the country, Brooks, unfortunately, remains pessimistic.



“History has shown that governments like ours have a short shelf life. They require an informed and active electorate, and a selection of thoughtful and forceful leaders. Polarization and partisan politics have been with us since our founding. The difference is, in those days, one of the sides had names like Washington, Adams and Hamilton, and the other, Jefferson, Madison and Monroe.



Our expiration date has dawned, but it's not going to be a pandemic, weather or a meteor that's going to do us in. Not even zombies. We’ll do it all by ourselves.” he adds.



About Jeff Brooks

Jeff Brooks was born and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania in 1966 with a degree in History and a minor in Political Science. He is a third generation military veteran, having served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. Following his discharge, he relocated to Buffalo, New York, where he was self-employed in the printing industry for over twenty years.



He is an avid reader, particularly of history/political novels, and he comes from a very politically-active family.



He has two sons and two grandchildren, and currently lives in Winston-Salem, NC with his wife, Barb. This is his first novel.