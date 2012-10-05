"America's Favorite Business Mom" Appointed to the Board of the International Association of Working Mothers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm™) has appointed Tamara Monosoff, Ed.D. as the newest member of its board of directors. Monosoff is an author, speaker and founder of MomInvented® which celebrates the creativity and intelligence of moms by launching innovative Mom Invented® Products.



Monosoff joins the tiawm™ board of directors at a time when working mothers represent one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy in business, executive leadership and economic power. She will be joining a board of prominent women business leaders.



“Dr. Tamara Monosoff is a credible and knowledgeable voice for the creative and ingenious working mothers who have changed history through inventions that have benefited our society tremendously,” said Gina Robison-Billups, founder and CEO of tiawm™. “She understands first-hand the unique challenges entrepreneurs face in their journey from idea and start-up to success and growth. I look forward to working with Tamara on our board. We are honored to have her representing working mothers as one of our international ambassadors.”



The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm™) is a charitable, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to making a significant difference in building and sustaining healthy communities by unlocking the potential of the working mothers through advocacy and education. It serves as an advocate and as a resource for economic and social justice of working mothers by providing opportunities for working mothers to cultivate leadership to build strong families and strong communities.



“As an advisor and mentor, I have witnessed and been inspired by the entrepreneurial potential of Moms -- often the only thing they lack is support. It is a privilege to join Gina and the rest of the tiawm™ Ambassadors to help fill this need.”



Tamara is a speaker, best-selling author and columnist. Tamara’s four business books include; The Mom Inventors Handbook: How to Turn Your Great Idea into the Next Big Thing, Secrets of Millionaire Moms: Learn How They Turned Great Ideas into Booming Businesses—and How You Can Too!, Your Million Dollar Dream: Regain Control & Be Your Own Boss, and the co-author of The One Page Business Plan for Women in Business. Her new book, How Hot is Your Product: 10 Easy Steps to See if Your Product Will Be a Hit launches this month. Prior to founding Mom Invented®, she worked in Washington D.C. in the Clinton Administration where she served as Senior Communications Associate for the President's Initiative on Race at the White House, Education Director for the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships, and Chief of Staff for the Office of Vocational and Adult Education at the U.S. Department of Education. www.mominvented.com



About tiawm

The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm) is a charitable, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated making a significant difference in building and sustaining healthy communities by unlocking the potential of the working mothers through advocacy and education. Through our programs, we serve as an advocate and as a resource for economic and social justice of working mothers by providing opportunities for working mothers to cultivate leadership to build strong families and strong communities. www.tiawm.org



Contact:

Gina Robison-Billups

gina@tiawm.org

(202) 656-1677