Americas Gesture Recognition & Touch-Less Sensing Market to Reach $4774.70 Million by 2018 at a CAGR of 34.08%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- According to a new market research report, "Americas Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market (2013 - 2018) Technology (2D, 3D, Ultrasonic, IR, Capacitive); Product (Biometric, Sanitary); Application (Healthcare, Electronics, Automotive); Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)" ,published by MarketsandMarkets , the total market for Americas gesture recognition and touch-less sensing market will be worth of $4774.70 million by 2018 at an estimated CAGR of 34.08%.



Browse >>

- 147 market data tables

- 56 figures

- 378 pages and in-depth TOC on "Americas Gesture Recognition Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/americas-gesture-recognition-and-touchless-sensing-market-1129.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



The gesture recognition technology can be termed as a subset of touch-less sensing which provides an efficient human machine interface for performing various day-to-day tasks. The gesture recognition market is, at present, witnessing a spree of mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions among market players, which is resulting in wide scale innovations and adoption rates.



The Americas gesture recognition and touch-less sensing market covers whole industry on the basis of technology, products, application and geography. The technology section covers different touch-less sensing and gesture recognition technologies with their current and future estimations. Of all the major technologies, 2D camera-based technology is expected to have higher adoption rates for mass markets like smartphones. The application section covers different industries like consumer electronics, healthcare, retail, automobile and others (automation and home appliances). The industries such as consumer electronics, healthcare and automotive are expected to be the major revenue generators of the Americas gesture recognition market. The geographical analysis covers U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.



The major drivers for the Americas gesture recognition market are intensive efforts by OEMs for one-stop integration and a highly developed gaming and entertainment industry. There is a restraint in the market such as saturation in the consumer electronics industry in the Americas region which is inhibiting the market growth. The multimedia management in the home environment is a key opportunity for the Americas touch-less sensing and gesture recognition market.



The major companies involved in the Americas gesture recognition industry are Qualcomm (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), nVidia (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Microchip Technologies (U.S.) among others. The major players for the Americas touch-less sanitary equipment market include iTouchless (U.S.),Simplehuman (U.S.), Mac Faucets (U.S.), Kohler (U.S.), and Kimberly Clark (U.S.). The major companies for the Americas touch-less biometric market include L1 Identity (U.S.), Cross Match Solutions (U.S.) and FlashScan 3D (U.S.). The U.S. will remain the leading market for the Americas touch-less sensing and gesture recognition technology marketthroughout the forecasted period due to highly established consumer electronics and healthcare industry catering to majority of the demand.



Buy a copy of this report at http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=1129



Browse Relate Reports to - Semiconductor and Electronics Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com