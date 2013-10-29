America's Got Talent Finalist MAURICIO HERRERA Books a Series of Concerts at the FOX THEATER in San Bernardino California

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- After conquering success, MAURICIO, the ONLY Inland Empire resident EVER to make the Finals on the #1 Show of the Summer on NBC, America’s Got Talent closed a deal to perform at least four times a year at the FOX THEATER IN SAN BERNARDINO CALIFORNIA ( http://www.asufox.com ) beginning DECEMBER 14th 2013.



Watch Mauricio on America’s Got Talent: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tl0DQDwTUfs



The ASU FOX THEATER belongs to the American Sports University ( http://www.americansportsuniversity.com ) who’s Founder and Chairman Dr Harry Hwang has partner to work with MAURICIO HERRERA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP in order to develop HOLLYWOOD and VEGAS Styled Concerts and Events that will involve the San Bernardino County Community, School District and Media. The plan is to promote and expose the talent of the city of San Bernardino and the vicinities.



CONCERT’S INFORMATION:



DR. DANIEL FRANCO MD FAMILY PRACTICE CLINIC Is Very Proud To Present MAURICIO and his LIVE CONCERT at the Fox Theater as part of his MAURICIO’S TALENT SHOW TOUR that will include not only Mauricio’s Show but talented members of the community including students from the San Bernardino School District, Professional STAND UP COMICS that work on a constant basis in major COMEDY CLUBS and CASINOS, Singers, Magicians, Jugglers, and many more.



THE FIRST CONCERT will take place on DECEMBER 14TH 2013 at 7PM.



The Mauricio's Talent Christmas Show will include:

- Red Carpet "Meet & Greet event" 1 hour before the "Main event".



MAIN EVENT:

- Superb Sound & Lighting System.

- Video Projection through out the event.



Opening Acts:



- A San Bernardino School Children's Choir with a couple of Christmas Carols.

- Two Major STAND UP Comics from Hollywood. One of them is a Major Film Actor RUBEN RABASA. Check him out: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tk0Yva6Zrt4 and DAVE NUÑEZ : http://www.laughstub.com/Dave-Nunez



MAIN ACT



- America's Got Talent Finalist and International Star MAURICIO HERRERA.

- Professional Choreography Group.

- 6 Piece LIVE BAND will perform with America's Got Talent Finalist: MAURICIO HERRERA. Check out the Rehearsal: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WX6iiOzvRhQ

- Main Show will include 15-18 Songs mixed with Comedy and Video Interaction making it a unique experience only compared to the Universal Studios 4D type of Show in which you can watch the Video with the artist performing on the Screen, then to see the actual artist On Stage performing Live.

- A variety of songs in different musical genres both in English and Spanish ranging from Classics to current Top Hits.

- After Party

- DJ Music

- Red Carpet



TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE at: ( http://www.mauriciofox.com ) and at sponsoring locations such as:



- DR. DANIEL FRANCO MD FAMILY PRACTICE CLINIC located at: 1800 N Western Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Phone: (909) 880-3677 http://www.drdanielfranco.com



- LORENA’S MAKE UP STUDIO located at: 1231 N Cactus, Rialto, California Phone: (951) 317-4724 http://www.facebook.com/LorenaMakeUpStudio



- LAS PLAYAS FAMILY RESTAURANT located at: 14451 Foothill Blvd, Fontana, CA Phone: (909) 822-1584



- D&T REVIVAL WORKOUT CENTER located at: 1474 Industrial Park Avenue, Redlands,CA Phone: 909-335-3935 http://dtrevivalworkoutcenter.com/home.html



- LAW OFFICES OF ARMANDO VILLEGAS & ASSOCIATES located at: 12518 Beverly Blvd, Whittier, CA 90601 Phone: (562) 298-4101 http://www.attorneyvillegas.com



- CHARLY'S TUXEDO RENTAL located at: 16842 Merrill Ave, Fontana, CA 92335 Phone: (909) 428-6988 http://www.charlystuxedo.com



- AMERICAN SPORTS UNIVERSITY located at: 399 North D St, San Bernardino, CA 92401 Phone:(909) 889-5555 http://www.americansportsuniversity.com



For more information on Sponsoring Opportunities Visit: http://mauricioenelfox.com/become-a-sponsor-and-advertise.html



Mauricio Herrera is a proud member of THE LATINO BUSINESS ALLIANCE OF THE INLAND EMPIRE http://www.fontanahcc.org



For additional information on Mauricio please visit the following websites, thank you.



Concerts at the Fox Theater: www.mauriciofox.com

Official Website: www.mauricioherrera.com

New MySpace: http://www.myspace.com/mauricioagt

Official Youtube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/mauricioherrerashow

Verified Twitter Account: http://www.twitter.com/AGTMauricio

Official Press Kit: http://www.sonicbids.com/2/EPK/?epk_id=332751



Mauricio’s Sales Agent:

Araceli Ramírez

sales@mauricioherrera.com

Call us (702) 516-2874 or (702) 51-MAURI



For press inquiries please contact: mau@mauricioherrera.com